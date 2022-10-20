Planning permission granted for significant renovations at Carlow GAA club

Planning permission for significant renovations at a Carlow GAA club has been granted.
The changes include a new entrance location and car-parking layout to grounds at Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club, as well as the erection of flood lighting to existing playing pitch, and the construction of walking track to perimeter of existing playing pitch.
Low level lighting for a walking track will also be put in place, as well as the construction of sheltered/covered access for supporters adjacent to existing playing pitch, installation of Solar PV panel array on roof area of existing clubhouse building and all ancillary site works.
The decision was made by Carlow County Council last week (October 13).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.