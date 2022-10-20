Search

20 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Carlow Gardaí team up with GAA clubs to tackle drug abuse

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Carlow Gardaí have teamed up with GAA clubs across the county in an effort to tackle drug abuse in the sporting community. 

Clubs including St Mullins, Éire Óg and Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club (CTHC) welcomed An Garda Síochána through their doors this week for the 'Drugs Ruin Lives H.E.E.D Initiative'. 

The campaign aims to raise awareness on the effects of drug abuse, including harms to health and the lifelong ramifications of a drugs conviction. 

It also urges people never to drive while on drugs. 

St Mullins GAA Club hosted the Carlow County Board and Gardaí yesterday evening (Wednesday October 19) with Chairperson Jim Bolger presenting 'OUR PLAYERS OUR CLUBS OUR FUTURE' to a very well attended meeting. 

There was an informative presentation from the Carlow Garda team as well as an excellent presentation by Mr Bernard Horohan representing Carlow County Board. 

Gardaí offered "big thanks" to CTHC Chairperson, Keith Moran, and to committee member of Éire Óg GAA Club, Lorraine O'Brien, for helping to organise the events. 

Images: Garda Facebook page 

