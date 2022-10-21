David O'Doherty to bring his comedy show to Carlow next month

David O'Doherty
Irish comedian David O'Doherty will bring his 'whoa is me' comedy show to the Visual Theatre, Carlow next month.
The stand-up act will perform in Carlow on Saturday, November 5 2022.
-Hello, is that comedy? I’m on my way.— David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) October 21, 2022
My tour is coming to Norwich, Liverpool, Carlow, London, Dublin, many more.https://t.co/7WcINxJONf pic.twitter.com/W7o2e2IN1e
Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE
