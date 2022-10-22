Thunderstorm and hazardous driving conditions warning for Carlow

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning amid predicted hazardous driving conditions has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Waterford for later tonight.

The warning comes into place at 11pm tonight and will remain until 9am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann said several bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The forecaster also warned of spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It predicted that showery rain with some embedded heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop tonight in the south and southeast with possible spot flooding.

However, the north and west will become mostly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog forming.

The heavy showery rain will slowly spread northwards overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees are forecast in light or moderate southeasterly or variable winds.

The rain in the north and west will clear during the early part of the night



But the showery rain in the south will turn heavy with thunderstorms ⛈️ developing in the south and southeast tonight pic.twitter.com/1dtLLbmq6y — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2022

For Sunday, it will be cloudy and wet in most areas in the morning with showery rain, heavy in places with possible thunderstorms.

Brighter weather with sunny spells will extend northwards through the afternoon and evening, however a further scattering of showers will follow, some of these may be heavy or thundery.

Met Eireann predicts highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes.