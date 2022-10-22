Search

22 Oct 2022

Thunderstorm and hazardous driving conditions warning for Carlow

Hazardous driving conditions

Reporter:

David Power

22 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning amid predicted hazardous driving conditions has been issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Waterford for later tonight.

The warning comes into place at 11pm tonight and will remain until 9am tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann said several bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The forecaster also warned of spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

It predicted that showery rain with some embedded heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop tonight in the south and southeast with possible spot flooding.

However, the north and west will become mostly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog forming.

The heavy showery rain will slowly spread northwards overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees are forecast in light or moderate southeasterly or variable winds.

For Sunday, it will be cloudy and wet in most areas in the morning with showery rain, heavy in places with possible thunderstorms.

Brighter weather with sunny spells will extend northwards through the afternoon and evening, however a further scattering of showers will follow, some of these may be heavy or thundery.

Met Eireann predicts highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media