IN PICTURES: Carlow Fire Station Open Night

The Carlow public were in attendance at the Fire Station Open Night in Carlow Town, Bagenalstown, Tullow and Hacketstown as part of this year's Fire Safety Week.
The event took place on Thursday evening with the aim of giving people advice on fire safety.
Check out some of the images from the open evening (Pictures from Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service Facebook page)
