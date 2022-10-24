Have you seen this man? Carlow Gardaí appeal for information on missing 40-year-old

Gardaí are seeking public assistance to find a 40-year-old man missing from Carlow Town for almost one week.
Protr Morochow - described as being approximately 5'4" with a slim build and brown hair - has been missing from the area since Tuesday October 18.
It is not known what Protr was last wearing.
Anyone with any information on Protr's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
