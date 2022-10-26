Man arrested in relation to incident of criminal damage by fire in Carlow housing estate

A man has been arrested in relation to an incident of criminal damage by fire in a Carlow housing estate.
Gardaí confirm the man aged in his 50s has been charged in relation to the incident - involving two suspected incidents of damage to vehicles - which occurred at New Oak Estate in Carlow Town on October 21.
No injuries were reported but one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The man was due to appear at Carlow District Court on Saturday October 22.
