PROPERTY WATCH: Attractive detached cottage for sale in Carlow - Here's all the details!
A detached cottage is up for sale in a quiet country location just outside Graiguenamanagh, County Carlow.
The property is valued at €165,000.
The accommodation includes a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchenette, a bathroom, 3 beds, a garage and large mature gardens. Full details available HERE
Check it out by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the property images.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.