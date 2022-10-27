CARLOW WEATHER: Long dry spells with patchy drizzle

There will be long dry spells today (October 27), but with plenty of cloud and patchy rain or drizzle.
Mild for the time of year with temperatures in the afternoon of 15 to 18 degrees. Moderate southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty later.
Widespread rain at first tonight, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms and localised flooding. Rain will become confined to the north and east of the country later in the night.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering southwesterly later and moderating.
