ALERT: Heavy rainfall tonight (Oct 27) may result in flooding across Carlow

A heavy rainfall warning may result in flooding across areas of Leinster including Carlow.
That's according to Met Éireann, which released a Status Yellow warning today (Thursday October 27) for the Leinster region as well as Waterford, Cavan, Monaghan and Tipperary.
It is in effect from 11pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning (Friday October 28).
A Small Craft warning is also in effect for coasts across Ireland until 7pm on Saturday October 29, with south or southeast winds reaching force 6 or higher at times on all Irish coasts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.