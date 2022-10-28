Carlow missing person appeal stood down following discovery of body

Following the discovery of a body in the River Barrow, Carlow Town during the week, Gardaí have confirmed the missing person appeal for Protr Morochow has been stood down.
Gardaí say no further action is required and no further information is available at this time.
"We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter," a garda spokesperson said.
Protr Morochow - described as being approximately 5'4" with a slim build and brown hair - had been missing from the area since Tuesday October 18.
Sadly, the search has now concluded.
