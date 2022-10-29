Carlow Farmers Market to embrace the Halloween atmosphere

Photo: Carlow Market
There will be a decidedly pumpkin flavour to events at Carlow Market later today, Saturday.
The organisers promise that lots of Halloween activities will taking place at Carlow Farmers Market throughout the morning!
The event runs until 2pm at The Exchange, Potato Market.
There will be a €50 prize for the best carved pumpkin, along with plenty of runner-up cash prizes.
Similar prizes will be on offer for the person who can successfully guess the weight of the giant pumpkin.
There will also be free face painting and free pumpkin soup available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.