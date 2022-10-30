Search

30 Oct 2022

Carlow Camogie link up with county council for 'Ah Camán' initiative

30 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Carlow GAA have an initiative called 'Ah Camán' which sees the organisation team up with the Carlow County Council Environment Department.

The plan of action involves the Carlow public searching for old hurleys they may have and donating them.

These hurleys will be refurbished and reused for 'Ah Camán' to help provide gear for the new generation of up and coming Carlow players.

Carlow camogie have also announced that they have teamed up with Carlow County Council for this initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Jannette O Brien, Climate Change Officer at Carlow County Council, told the Carlow GAA website: "Many people in our community have a hoard of reusable hurls & helmets for all ages lurking in their homes or garden sheds.

"These hurls were once used by children or grandchildren and are often stored due to sentimental or “just in case” reasons. They are of good quality and in remarkably good condition, with some needing only minor repairs. In keeping with the reuse, repair and revive environmental ethos.

"Funding has been secured through the Local Authority Prevention Network to have small repairs carried out and then to get these donations into the hands of our school children all over the county."

