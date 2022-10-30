CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and showers with isolated thunderstorms

There will be a mix of sunny spells and showers today (October 30).
Some showers will be heavy or prolonged with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, which will become more scattered in the evening.
Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, easing later.
Tonight, most areas will be dry with clear spells apart from a few showers in the south.
Rain will develop near Atlantic coasts overnight, spreading across the western half of the country by morning and turning heavy at times.
It will become breezy again as moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds develop. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
