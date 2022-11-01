IN PICTURES: Carlow defeat Waterford in SETU Basketball clash

SETU Basketball Carlow overcame SETU Basketball Waterford 80-75 in Carrickpherish Hall on Saturday October 30.
Check out the action shots from the game by using the next icon below or the arrows above.
PHOTOS BY: Maurice Hennebry Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.