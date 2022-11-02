Carlow graduates make history this week as the first conferring ceremonies take place at SETU

November 2022 will hold a special place in the memory of 184 Carlow graduates of South East Technological University (SETU) who have the honour of being the first graduates to be conferred with awards from the south east’s first university.

The first of the SETU conferring ceremonies takes place across the University’s Waterford and Carlow campuses this week with more than 2,300 graduates being conferred with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering to the arts, humanities and science. The Wexford campus conferring takes place on Friday, 11 November with further ceremonies taking place on the Carlow and Waterford campuses in January 2023.

Speaking at the ceremonies, Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU told graduates that they hold a very special place in history. “You are the pioneers. Generations of graduates will be conferred at ceremonies just like this but you will always be the first to sign your name in the SETU graduate roll book.

“As new graduates of our new university, you are the first alumni of SETU and the reputation of any university is built upon the quality of its alumni. I hope you continue as pioneers in your chosen careers, continue to be bold and ambitious, make your mark on society and stand proud with what you achieve.

The conferring ceremonies follow on from another milestone date in the new university’s history. Last week Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD joined staff, students and stakeholders to officially launch South East Technological University.

“It was a moment to thank those who have helped to establish SETU as the University for the south east and to set out some of our ambitions for the future” explains Prof Campbell.

“We are a multi-campus university and that brings great opportunities for synergies and new ideas. We aspire to be a leading European University, invested in our region and working for our region.

“We will continue the strong ethos of supporting access to higher education and in having in place enablers to ensure that our students reach their academic potential. We will expand our research and innovation activities and engage regionally, nationally and internationally to drive regional economic, cultural and social prosperity.

“Over the next few years, we aim to deliver new academic buildings, affordable student accommodation and digital infrastructure. We will seek continued investment to support our transformation as a European university of impact and appropriate contracts to enable research.”