Search

02 Nov 2022

Carlow rugby star signs professional contract with IRFU

Carlow rugby star signs professional contract with IRFU

Dannah O'Brien of Leinster during the PwC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

02 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Carlow native and Old Belvedere RFC player Dannah O’Brien has signed a professional contract with the IRFU.

O'Brien, who hails from Tullow, is among 29 names to join the Women’s High Performance Programme.

Commenting on the project, Head of women's performance and pathways Gillian McDarby said: "It is a hugely significant day as our Women's XVs High Performance Programme gets up and running.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we have the right structures in place to support these athletes and it is an exciting time for all involved. We have 29 players contracted across the XVs and 7s Programmes and the contracting process is ongoing."

IRFU contracted players:

  • Kathy Baker
  • Natasja Beehan
  • Claire Boles
  • Enya Breen
  • Megan Burns
  • Aoife Dalton
  • Kathryn Dane
  • Méabh Deely
  • Linda Djougang
  • Vicky Elmes Kinlan
  • Kate Farrell McCabe
  • Stacey Flood
  • Katie Heffernan
  • Eve Higgins
  • Brittany Hogan
  • Erin King
  • Lucinda Kinghan
  • Emily Lane
  • Anna McGann
  • Lucy Mulhall
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
  • Dannah O'Brien
  • Maeve Óg O'Leary
  • Beibhinn Parsons
  • Aoibheann Reilly
  • Leah Tarpey
  • Aoife Wafer
  • Kayla Waldron
  • Dorothy Wall

O'Brien made her international debut against Japan last August - scoring six conversions in a 57-22 victory.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media