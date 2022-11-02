Judge tells Carlow resident to ‘stay out of Kilkenny’

A woman who admitted theft from a High Street premises has been told to stay out of Kilkenny.
Adriana Costeas, Flat 1, Oscars Dry Cleaning, Upper Staplestown, Carlow admitted stealing perfume valued at €110 from Sam McCauleys, High Street, Kilkenny on June 6, 2022.
The defendant has 41 previous theft convictions.
She was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to stay out of Kilkenny except for hospital appointments.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.