CARLOW WEATHER: Spot flooding in southwest expected this evening (Nov 4)

Today (November 4) will be mainly dry with sunny spells in the morning and afternoon before turning cloudy this evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the southwest.
Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees with mainly light westerly breezes.
Tonight, rain in the southwest will extend across the country with some heavy falls in places. Spot flooding is likely.
It will turn breezy with southerly winds which will be strong on exposed coasts.
Lowest temperatures of between 5 and 10 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.