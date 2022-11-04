'A proud Éire Óg & Carlow man' - Tributes paid to founding member of Éire Óg GAA club
Vincent Harvey, a founding member of Éire Óg GAA club, sadly passed away this week.
Harvey, who hails from Carlow town, helped form the club in the early 1950s along with friends.
Éire Óg paid tribute to one of their founding members by posting "Sending our heartfelt condolences to Madge and the Harvey family on the passing of Vinny. A founding member of our club and a proud Éire Óg & Carlow man to the last. May his soul rest in peace."
https://rip.ie/death-notice/vincent-harvey-carlow-town-carlow/512858
