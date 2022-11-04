Heavy rain on the way as week-long weather advisory alert issued for Carlow

Met Éireann has issued a week-long weather advisory alert for Carlow and the wider country.
The alert was published today (November 4) and is reportedly valid from now until Friday November 11 at 11pm.
Rainfall can be expected this weekend and all of next week and localised flooding is expected due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.