Gardaí appeal for witnesses to rock throwing incident at Carlow home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage in Carlow.
According to Gardaí, a rock was thrown through the window of a house in College Green on Wednesday morning (November 2).
The incident occurred just after 7.15pm.
Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact Carlow Garda Station.
