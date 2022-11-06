PROPERTY WATCH: Calling Carlow DIYers! Budget friendly Carlow town property going under the hammer!

A cottage in Carlow town is going under the hammer on Thursday, November 24 at 3pm.
The property has an AMV of €85,000 but will require a complete renovation to bring to modern living standards.
The accommodation's location is suitable for first time buyers, possibly retirees looking to downsize or investors.
