CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy rain with ongoing risk of flooding today (Nov 7)

Blustery winds and heavy rain can be expected today (November 7), with an ongoing risk of flooding.
Met Éireann's Yellow Advisory alert is in place from 4am this morning until November 11 at 11pm.
Further spells of rain and showers are expected to cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.
Persistent and widespread rain throughout the day can also be expected with strong and gusty southerly winds, strongest in the south and southeast.
Rain will begin to clear to showers from the southwest in the afternoon while winds will veer southwesterly and gradually ease somewhat.
Highest temperatures of between 12 to 15 degrees.
Clear spells and scattered showers can be expected tonight, some turning heavy or thundery.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
