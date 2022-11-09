Residents of Carlow estate warned of possible water outage

Residents of Carlow estate are being warned of a possible water outage to facilitate essential works.
According to Carlow County Council, water serving Dolmen Heights estate may need to be turned off from 9.30am tomorrow (November 10) until 2.30pm.
For all mains water and sewerage enquiries, please contact the @IrishWater customer care phone line on 1800 278 278.
Due to essential works, the water serving the Dolmen Heights estate in Carlow may need to be turned off from 9.30 am until 2.30 pm tomorrow 10th November 2022.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) November 9, 2022
