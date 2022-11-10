Stop and go system in place on Carlow road today (Nov 10) due to maintenance works

A stop and go system is in place on a Carlow road due to maintenance works.
According to Carlow County Council, Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road maintenance at Thomas Traynor Road in Tullow today (Thursday November 10) from 9.30am until 5pm.
Motorists who intend to use the aforementioned road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and, if feasible, avoid the area in question.
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road maintenance @ Thomas Traynor Road, Tullow, Co Carlow.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) November 9, 2022
Duration of work: Thursday 10th November, 9:30am – 5:00 pm. (1) pic.twitter.com/v7BjAllJoT
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question, and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time.
