PROPERTY WATCH: Carlow house with courtyard and 'beautiful views' up for sale - Here's all the details!

A Georgian Storey over basement property standing on its own grounds extending to circa 2.5 Acres is up for grabs in Carlow.
The detached house is situated 5km from Carlow town and includes six bedrooms and a courtyard. The future owners will also be able to enjoy stunning views of the countryside, including the Wicklow Mountains.
The property, which will need some restoration, has an asking price of €399,000. For more information on the listing click HERE
Check out some of the property images by using the next icon below or the arrows above!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.