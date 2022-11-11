Search

11 Nov 2022

Shortlist of Carlow female entrepreneurs up for Powerhouse Awards announced

Shortlist of Carlow female entrepreneurs up for Powerhouse Awards announced

Seamus Doran , Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise , Melissa Doyle , business advisor and Sile Seoige , event MC.

Reporter:

David Power

11 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Carlow's female entrepreneurs are set to acknowledged at a glittering awards ceremony later this month, with the shortlist for winners announced. 

Over the last month female entrepreneurs in the county of Carlow have been putting themselves forward for Carlow’s first Powerhouse Awards event.

The awards are to celebrate, acknowledge and award County Carlow’s female entrepreneurs’ professional achievements within the business community. With over 50 entries from female entrepreneurs putting themselves forward to showcase their companies and recognise their own great achievements, the first Powerhouse Awards event is shaping up to be a huge success. The Awards will be presented on Friday 18th November 2022 with MC Sile Seoige in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow. Sile Seoige is looking forward to welcoming each finalist and giving each one the recognition they deserve on the night.

The applications have been shortlisted by a panel of judges and the finalists have been selected and will compete with each other on the night in the following categories:

Powerhouse - Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year; Powerhouse - Creativity Award;  Powerhouse - Digital Marketing Award; Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services – Retail;  Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services; Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services for Business.            

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:, ‘Powerhouse Women in Business has been a very successful network over the last year with many businesswomen growing their networks and making new connections. The Awards event has encouraged each female entrepreneur to recognise their achievements and success in their businesses and support them to develop and grow their businesses.’ Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue continued to say, ‘The Awards Event is a very rewarding experience as it gives an opportunity to reflect on the goals and vision that created that business while driving future growth of the business.’ 

Melissa Doyle co-ordinator of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office says, ‘the Powerhouse Awards has received a great variation of female entrepreneur business applications which shows the diversity of innovation, talent and success in County Carlow’. Melissa continued to say, ‘I am delighted to see so many businesswomen taking part in the Awards as it not only helps to improve the credibility of the business but also recognises the hard work of their staff and increases attraction which can lead to more sales. I would like to wish each female entrepreneur the very best of luck on the night’. 

As part of the awards , the community at large can assist with judging in the people choice award and voting is now open on https://contest.app.do/vote- people-s-choice-award- powerhouse-carlow-women-in.

For further information on the Local Enterprise Office services contact 059 9129 783 or contact Melissa Doyle at mdoyle@carlowcoco.ie

Shortlisted Companies:

 

Powerhouse - Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year           

·         Anne-Marie Doran               Amella Coaching and Consultancy

·         Emma Butler                         White Meadow Interiors

·         Joanne Doyle                       Enchanted Castle Melts

·         Lucy   Gernon                      Powerhouse Revolution Coaching

·         Lynda Bolger                         Flag Lane Marketing

·         Meg Doran                            MD Hair

·         Tamara Seerkissoon           Tamara Seerkissoon Art & Coaching

                       

Powerhouse - Creativity Award            

·         Ciara  Stanley                                              Ardattin Embroidery

·         Kim     Mackenzie-Doyle                             The Big Idea House

·         KONSTANTINA PAPALEXANDRI           KONSTANTINA PAPALEXANDRI

·         Miriam            Lloyd                                        Christening Generations

·         Rachel Doyle                                                  Rara Photography

                       

Powerhouse - Digital Marketing Award                      

·         Caitriona Cullen                  Cullen Nurseries

·         Nicola Brown Nicola             Brown Limited

·         Sandra Nolan                       PRETTYMESS

·         Ethel   Murphy Corr              Tip Top Toes shoes for kids

                       

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services - Retail                

·         Debbie Robinson      Nursery rhymes

·         Liliana Cachia            Sweet Baking Mama

·         Aisling lacey               DAME & PERDY & POLLY

·         Leanne Delaney         Obsession Bridal & Evening Wear

·         Ethel   Murphy Corr    Tip Top Toes shoes for kids

                       

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services                   

·         Caroline Davis          Caroline Breast Care

·         Delia   Nicolcea        ND Clinic - Beauty & Holistic Center

·         Maya  Dzianach       Kobido Ireland, Maya Dzianach

·         Sarah Alcock             Prime Fit by Sarah

·         Vanilla Hair Design

                       

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services for Business                 

·         Riona Ni Mhuireartaigh      Carlow Physiotherapy

·         Jane   Kavanagh                Feedalpha

·         Caroline Lochab                 Lochab CV & Interview Clinic

·         Norah Ryan                         Barrow Consultancy and Training

·         Nicola Bolger                        Active Life Physiotherapy

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media