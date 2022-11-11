Shortlist of Carlow female entrepreneurs up for Powerhouse Awards announced

Carlow's female entrepreneurs are set to acknowledged at a glittering awards ceremony later this month, with the shortlist for winners announced.

Over the last month female entrepreneurs in the county of Carlow have been putting themselves forward for Carlow’s first Powerhouse Awards event.

The awards are to celebrate, acknowledge and award County Carlow’s female entrepreneurs’ professional achievements within the business community. With over 50 entries from female entrepreneurs putting themselves forward to showcase their companies and recognise their own great achievements, the first Powerhouse Awards event is shaping up to be a huge success. The Awards will be presented on Friday 18th November 2022 with MC Sile Seoige in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow. Sile Seoige is looking forward to welcoming each finalist and giving each one the recognition they deserve on the night.

The applications have been shortlisted by a panel of judges and the finalists have been selected and will compete with each other on the night in the following categories:

Powerhouse - Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year; Powerhouse - Creativity Award; Powerhouse - Digital Marketing Award; Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services – Retail; Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services; Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services for Business.

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:, ‘Powerhouse Women in Business has been a very successful network over the last year with many businesswomen growing their networks and making new connections. The Awards event has encouraged each female entrepreneur to recognise their achievements and success in their businesses and support them to develop and grow their businesses.’ Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue continued to say, ‘The Awards Event is a very rewarding experience as it gives an opportunity to reflect on the goals and vision that created that business while driving future growth of the business.’

Melissa Doyle co-ordinator of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office says, ‘the Powerhouse Awards has received a great variation of female entrepreneur business applications which shows the diversity of innovation, talent and success in County Carlow’. Melissa continued to say, ‘I am delighted to see so many businesswomen taking part in the Awards as it not only helps to improve the credibility of the business but also recognises the hard work of their staff and increases attraction which can lead to more sales. I would like to wish each female entrepreneur the very best of luck on the night’.

As part of the awards , the community at large can assist with judging in the people choice award and voting is now open on https://contest.app.do/vote- people-s-choice-award- powerhouse-carlow-women-in.

For further information on the Local Enterprise Office services contact 059 9129 783 or contact Melissa Doyle at mdoyle@carlowcoco.ie

Shortlisted Companies:

Powerhouse - Best Newcomer/Start-up of the Year

· Anne-Marie Doran Amella Coaching and Consultancy

· Emma Butler White Meadow Interiors

· Joanne Doyle Enchanted Castle Melts

· Lucy Gernon Powerhouse Revolution Coaching

· Lynda Bolger Flag Lane Marketing

· Meg Doran MD Hair

· Tamara Seerkissoon Tamara Seerkissoon Art & Coaching

Powerhouse - Creativity Award

· Ciara Stanley Ardattin Embroidery

· Kim Mackenzie-Doyle The Big Idea House

· KONSTANTINA PAPALEXANDRI KONSTANTINA PAPALEXANDRI

· Miriam Lloyd Christening Generations

· Rachel Doyle Rara Photography

Powerhouse - Digital Marketing Award

· Caitriona Cullen Cullen Nurseries

· Nicola Brown Nicola Brown Limited

· Sandra Nolan PRETTYMESS

· Ethel Murphy Corr Tip Top Toes shoes for kids

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services - Retail

· Debbie Robinson Nursery rhymes

· Liliana Cachia Sweet Baking Mama

· Aisling lacey DAME & PERDY & POLLY

· Leanne Delaney Obsession Bridal & Evening Wear

· Ethel Murphy Corr Tip Top Toes shoes for kids

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services

· Caroline Davis Caroline Breast Care

· Delia Nicolcea ND Clinic - Beauty & Holistic Center

· Maya Dzianach Kobido Ireland, Maya Dzianach

· Sarah Alcock Prime Fit by Sarah

· Vanilla Hair Design

Powerhouse - Excellence in Personal Services for Business

· Riona Ni Mhuireartaigh Carlow Physiotherapy

· Jane Kavanagh Feedalpha

· Caroline Lochab Lochab CV & Interview Clinic

· Norah Ryan Barrow Consultancy and Training

· Nicola Bolger Active Life Physiotherapy