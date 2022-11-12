Protest to take place in Carlow later today against cost of living crisis

Carlow will be the venue for one of several protests planned nationwide against the cost of living crisis later today, November 12.

Protests are set to be staged across the country as The Cost of Living Crisis Coalition demands systematic solutions to the on-going cost of living crisis.

At 12.30pm in Carlow at The Fountain people will gather. People are being encouraged to bring pots and pans and make some noise. Environmental activists, student reps and local opposition councillors will be speaking at the protest.

Environmental activist Anthony McNulty said: "The rising prices has forced many to choose between heating or eating. Many parents were forced to go into debt to send their children back to school and for farmers fertiliser prices also soared to record highs as they struggle to survive in a dysfunctional market.

"The response to this crisis from local Government TDs and Cabinet has been to give huge public subsidies to the profit-mongering energy companies and landlords. After the budget 80% of energy increases still remain to be paid by ordinary people while Data Centres get €10,000 a month in subsidies. In addition the renters credit does not apply to HAP tenants and those who need it most,” Mr McNulty said.

Carlow College Student’s Union President Jackie Casserly said: "More than a million people in Ireland are struggling to make ends meet. The cost of rent, food and fuel continues to sky-rocketed across Carlow. This is having a sharp effect on students.

"Locally we are calling for a rent cap. We also want to make sure students can access emergency accommodation when they are in need. Students also need to see an increase in grants and in the thresholds for those grants. A lot of young people are currently relying on food banks and hospitality kitchens for their meals. These places need to have secure annual funding to ensure they survive this crisis".

Cllr Adrienne Wallace added: "If we want to see an end to this crisis the government must adopt radical measures, but we need to continue building people power campaigns. In September 20,000 people took to the streets ahead of the budget which saw some of the Cost of Living Coalition’s demands being met by the government, now we must fight to make sure no family faces a winter of hunger in Carlow".