Carlow book-lovers encouraged to attend series of author talks at central library

Book-lovers in Carlow are encouraged to attend a series of author talks at the Central Library this month.
The talks - part of the 'Lunchtime at the Library' series in Carlow Central Library - are taking place this month from November 15 to November 30.
Although admission is free, those interested are advised to book ahead as places are strictly limited.
Featured talks by authors will include Arnold Thomas Fanning (Tuesday November 15), Kathleen Murray (Wednesday November 16), Niamh Mulvey (Wednesday November 23), John McKenna (Thursday November 24), and Sam Blake (Wednesday November 30).
Email library@carlowcoco.ie to reserve your seat.
