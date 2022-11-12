Adults interested in learning to swim can take lessons at Carlow pool in Nov and Dec

Adults interested in learning how to swim can now avail of lessons at a Carlow swimming pool.
The classes - which are for beginners, improvers and advanced swimmers - began on Monday November 7 at Graiguecullen Swimming Pool and continue until December 5 2022.
They take place at 12pm noon.
People of all stages can work on strokes, breathing and fitness with experienced instructors.
Those interested must fill in a booking form at the pool office with full payment of €50 required.
Contact 059 9140330 or cgswimmingpool@gmail.com for more details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.