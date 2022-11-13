13-year-old boy dies following tragic accident in Carlow
A 13-year-old boy has died after sustaining fatal injuries following a tragic accident in Carlow on Saturday.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene in a local housing estate yesterday morning.
A post-mortem is to be carried out.
