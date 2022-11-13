Installation of 30 metre broadband structure in Carlow gets green light

An application for the installation of a new 30.5 metre telecommunication structure in Carlow has been granted.
Carlow County Council approved the application submitted by On Tower Ireland Ltd this week for the development off the N81 Road, Commons, Carrigslaney, Kilbride, Co. Carlow.
The development will consist of a lattice telecommunication support structure carrying antennas, dishes, associated equipment, ground-based equipment cabinets, fencing and all associated site developments works for high-speed wireless data and broadband services.
The application has been accepted with 12 conditions.
