'Always so kind and generous' - Tributes paid to long-serving Carlow GAA stalwart
Carlow GAA has paid respects to former LGFA County President, County Chairwoman and Carlow stalwart Kathleen Mullins following her death.
A statement posted online by Carlow LGFA, said: "Kathleen contributed greatly to ladies football not only within Carlow LGFA but at provincial level also.
"She will be remembered for her commitment to developing ladies football in our country and for her years of service and dedication to the LGFA.
"We pass on our deepest condolences to her husband Fran, her daughters Karen, Leah and Donna and her extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal."
Sincere condolences to Fran, Leah, Donna, Karen and the extended Mullins family as well as @AscaJuve and @CarlowLGFA on the death of Kathleen, a long serving stalwart of Carlow GAA and always so kind and generous with her time.— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) November 16, 2022
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. https://t.co/7Z3CdmHdIp
