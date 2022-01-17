CARLOW WEATHER: A frosty start this morning but mainly dry for the week ahead

Largely dry and settled this week with some isolated patches of rain

This morning will be frosty with scattered patches of mist and fog. Frost and any mist and fog will clear through the morning, leaving another dry day with spells of sunshine developing. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

Tonight will stay dry with clear spells to start. However, it will quickly turn cloudier overnight. Coldest early on with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees but it will become less cold as the cloud increases. Mist and fog patches will develop in a light to moderate southerly or variable breeze.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry but cloudy overall with just occasional sunny spells. Isolated patches of light rain and drizzle will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. A milder day with highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and mild to start with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest later in the night, becoming patchy as it moves southwards. Turning cooler as the rain clears towards morning with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Any lingering rain will then clear on Wednesday morning, leaving a largely dry day with just isolated patches of drizzle. It will be quite cloudy overall but occasional sunny spells will develop, especially in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

It will stay mainly dry on Wednesday night with clear spells developing, most prolonged in eastern and southern areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, a touch less cold in the west and northwest, in a light breeze.

Thursday will be another largely dry day with sunny spells with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light northwesterly breeze.

Thursday night is expected to stay dry with a few clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will form in a light breeze. Lowest temperatures of 0 degrees in the south of the country to +4 degrees in the north and northwest.