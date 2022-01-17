Search

17 Jan 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 17, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 17, 2022

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Monday January 17, 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jan 2022

The late Vincent Duigan

The death has occurred of Vincent Duigan of 1 Bullock Park, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 14, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.

The late Winifred (Winnie) Doyle

The death has occurred of Winifred (Winnie) Doyle of Kilcarry, Clonegal, Carlow / Clonegal, Wexford.

Sister of the late Johnny and Art. Sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

May Winnie's gentle soul Rest In Peace

Removal from Lennon's Funeral Home, Bunclody on Monday to St. Brigid's Church, Clonegal, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. 

CARLOW WEATHER: A frosty start this morning but mainly dry for the week ahead

The late Ena Margaret Hawes

The death has occurred of Ena Margaret Hawes of 23 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Ena Margaret Hawes has sadly passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on January 14, 2022.

She will be dearly missed and remembered by her daughters Sam and Caroline, her grandchildren Luke, Katie, Megan and Taylor, brothers and sisters and many of her dearest friends and family.

May Ena Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to attend is warmly welcome.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, shaking hands and social distancing in the Funeral Home and at the Church and also at the Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media