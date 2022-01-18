Search

UK jobs market shrugs off Omicron as number of payrolled workers soars to record

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Britain’s jobs market strengthened further last month despite the Omicron variant of coronavirus hitting the UK and the Government’s Plan B restrictions, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of UK payrolled workers jumped by a record 184,000 month on month, or 0.6%, in December to 29.5 million.

The figures also reveal that in the three months to November the unemployment rate fell back almost to where it was pre-Covid, to 4.1% from 4.2% in the previous quarter.

The ONS said the number of people employed is now 1.4%, or 409,000, above levels seen before the pandemic.

But the figures laid bare the toll of recent soaring prices on household finances, with the ONS revealing that wages after taking account of inflation fell in November for the first time since July 2020.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The number of employees on payrolls continued to grow strongly in December, with the total now well above pre-pandemic levels.

“New survey figures show that, in the three months to November, the unemployment rate fell back almost to where it was before Covid-19 hit, and those reporting they’d recently been made redundant fell to their lowest since records began more than a quarter of a century ago.

“However, while job vacancies reached a new high in the last quarter of 2021, they are now growing more slowly than they were last summer.

“Following recent rises in inflation, in November real wages fell on the year for the first time since July 2020.”

