Search

18 Jan 2022

THG shares fall again amid caution over 2022

THG shares fall again amid caution over 2022

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.

The Manchester-based company, previously called The Hut Group, saw under-pressure shares fall by a further 8% as it also warned over lower-than-expected profit margins for 2021 due to currency movements and rising costs.

THG said it expects sales growth to slow to between 22% and 25% over 2022, down from 37.9% in 2021, as it comes up against tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, as well as record commodity prices and the knock-on effect on its nutrition division.

The more cautious outlook overshadowed figures showing the group’s highest-ever annual sales of £2.2 billion thanks to “significant growth” over the festive season.

It comes after a torrid past few months for THG, which saw a shares sell-off last autumn because of concerns about its corporate governance and the value of its platform business, Ingenuity.

The group – which is behind brands such as LookFantastic and Myprotein – held a capital markets day in October and sought to soothe investor worries, but it backfired as the company’s value crashed by 35% that afternoon.

It has since hired recruitment firm Russell Reynolds to find an independent non-executive chairman as part of plans to move the firm to a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

And founder, chief executive and chairman, Matthew Moulding, has said he would relinquish his golden share shareholder structure, which stopped it from being included on London’s FTSE indices.

But the assurances have failed to prevent THG losing more than 75% of its stock market value over the past year.

Its latest update showed fourth-quarter sales jumped 29.7% year-on-year to £711.7 million, with all divisions seeing robust growth.

It said it dispatched more than one million units a day at peak periods over Christmas.

The group said foreign exchange changes are set to leave underlying profit margins lower than forecast, though it expects this to recover over the year as investment in automation and new client wins offset cost pressures.

Mr Moulding said: “Despite challenging conditions, we have scaled revenue and expanded our business model, particularly THG Ingenuity, well ahead of expectations given at our IPO 16 months ago.”

He added: “The new year has started well, and we remain confident in delivering our strategic growth plans during 2022 and beyond.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media