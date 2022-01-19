Search

19 Jan 2022

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features, says ABI

19 Jan 2022

Pensions dashboards should have interactive features to meet younger people’s digital needs, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI commissioned research which found that seven in 10 working people would like dashboards to be interactive.

The industry has been working on dashboards which will allow people to see all their pensions in one place for several years.

Younger people were more likely than those of retirement age to want options which are not just “read-only”, including using modelling tools to see what would happen if they adjust how much they contribute to their pension.

The Government and regulators are expected to consult on pensions dashboards regulations in the coming weeks.

Yvonne Braun, director of long-term savings at the ABI, said: “Our new research is clear: pensions dashboards will be very popular. But most people want to be able to actively engage with their pensions on dashboards, rather than use a read-only, static website.

“To ensure dashboards can truly empower people to engage with their pension savings, they must offer interactive features.

“Dashboard providers have to be able to innovate to meet the needs of younger age groups, and the legislation and the regulatory regime must allow for this.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Boosting people’s enthusiasm has long been the holy grail of a pensions industry eager to get people to engage more with their retirement savings.

“This research shows dashboards have the potential to do this, but it is important to get the design right.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Pensions dashboards will revolutionise how savers of all ages access their pension information, by allowing them to see what they have in their various pensions – including their State Pension – at the touch of a smartphone screen, at any time they choose.

“This will put the saver in control, transforming how consumers think and plan for their retirement.”

