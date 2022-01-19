Search

19 Jan 2022

Crest Nicholson swings to profit, but sees cladding bill rise

Crest Nicholson swings to profit, but sees cladding bill rise

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has revealed another £29 million bill for high-rise cladding and fire safety measures as it swung to a full-year profit.

The group said the charge follows its latest assessment of potential building safety work needed across its properties in light of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It comes after the Government’s announcement last week that all leaseholders in high-rise blocks should not have to pay for remediation works on dangerous cladding, including those in properties between 11 metres and 18 metres tall.

Crest’s full-year results showed it jumped to a pre-tax profit of £86.9 million for the year to October 31, 2021, against losses of £13.5 million the previous year.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits more than doubled to a better-than-expected £107.2 million from £45.9 million.

It had upped its profit outlook last year thanks to strong first-half trading and robust forward sales in spite of the stamp duty holiday ending at the end of June, tapered to September 30.

Crest said in its latest report that forward sales stood at £719 million, or 2,702 properties, as at January 14, up from 2,435 a year earlier.

It sold 2,407 homes in 2020-21, up 7% on the year before.

Crest said it was seeing some signs that shortages of both workers and materials are starting to ease after supply chain troubles emerged last summer.

It said: “In the UK the full impact of Brexit, especially on labour availability, was also clearly a feature.

“The group was able to navigate its way through these challenges successfully and is confident it is already seeing signs that these pressures have stabilised, and in some areas have started to reduce.”

Analyst Charlie Campbell at Liberum said: “The main message from the results is that the turnaround is complete… and that the group now has a good platform for future growth.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media