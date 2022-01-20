Search

20 Jan 2022

Entain sees betting shop gambling bounce-back, but reveals online sales fall

Entain sees betting shop gambling bounce-back, but reveals online sales fall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has seen trading in its betting shops rebound close to pre-pandemic levels, but revealed online gambling revenues fell for the first time in over five years.

The group said online net gaming revenues fell 9% year on year in the final quarter of 2021.

The drop follows 23 quarters of double-digit growth in a row as it came up against strong trading a year earlier, when online gambling was boosted due to lockdown measures.

But Entain was bolstered by a 60% jump in revenues across its betting shops, with stores shut a year earlier due to the restrictions.

The group, which has around 2,700 betting shops in the UK, said year-on-year retail trading by volume had returned to within 10% of pre-pandemic levels.

Entain upped its full-year underlying earnings to between £875 million and £885 million, compared with a previous forecast of £850 million to £900 million.

The figures come after US betting firm DraftKings walked away from a £16 billion approach for Entain in October.

It marked the second time Entain has been eyed for takeover by a US rival over the past year, after US joint venture partner MGM saw a £8 billion move rebuffed.

UK betting firms have been heavily targeted by US rivals over the past year amid a rapid growth in sports betting across the US due to relaxing federal laws across many states.

Entain said its fourth quarter trading saw it deliver a 12% rise in full-year online gaming revenues.

Betting shop revenues were 3% lower as last year’s lockdown closures impacted the chain.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive of Entain, said 2021 had been a “successful and eventful” year for the group.

“All of our major markets have performed well.

“BetMGM, our hugely exciting business in the US, has been a particular highlight with 2021 net gaming revenue ahead of expectations and an upgraded outlook for 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media