Search

24 Jan 2022

Financial Conduct Authority staff to vote on strike action over pay changes

Financial Conduct Authority staff to vote on strike action over pay changes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could go on strike over new pay conditions being imposed by management, according to unions.

Unite the Union is balloting members at the financial watchdog, claiming the organisation is turning into a “bargain basement” regulator.

Members will start voting whether to take industrial action, with the ballot closing at the end of the month.

The union said the FCA’s proposed changes will leave staff out of pocket, with cuts of between 10% and 12% as a result of performance bonuses being scrapped.

The FCA is pushing ahead with changes to pay, which bosses insist will increase wages for the lowest paid staff.

Staff turnover has increased as a result and led to significant growth in trade union membership, Unite said.

Official recognition was requested and denied by the FCA, with chief executive Nikhil Rathi claiming the concerns raised was “noise” and the changes would actually improve staff performance.

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer said: “Management at the FCA are attempting to implement a programme of pay cuts, which has come after two years in which the staff at the FCA have worked gruelling hours to provide financial protection against Covid for borrowers, investors, small businesses and people with mortgages.

“Unite has made it clear that if introduced these cuts will make it even less likely that the FCA will be able to deliver this high standard of public service in the future.

“Experienced employees have been quitting the regulator in droves. More are expected to follow, as in a recent Unite survey 89.8% of staff described their morale as ‘low’ or ‘very low’.

“You cannot regulate the British financial system on a bargain basement basis as the CEO, Nikhil Rathi clearly wishes to do.

“Management must enter into immediate negotiations with Unite the union in order to avoid further damage and risk to the FCA.”

The union is also currently challenging the FCA on its refusal to allow staff to have representation by an independent trade union.

A spokesperson for the FCA said: “Our pay and reward proposals would ensure the FCA continues to provide one of the best employment packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.

“Our proposals focus on those paid the least, with 800 colleagues below manager-level in line for salary increases of, on average, £3,800.

“We are now carefully considering the feedback received during our extensive consultation with colleagues with the aim of announcing the outcome by March.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media