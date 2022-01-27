Search

27 Jan 2022

Rental prices increase at fastest rate on record, data suggests

Rental prices increase at fastest rate on record, data suggests

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:26 AM

The average rental asking price in the UK has increased at the fastest rate on record, a major property company has found.

Rightmove’s quarterly rental trends tracker has found the average asking price per calendar month is £1,068 outside London and £2,142 inside the capital.

This is a 9.9% rise for the rest of the UK, and a 6.1% jump for London.

The real estate giant also predicted that asking prices will rise by a further 5% this year, as competition between tenants for available properties increased by nearly double the previous year.

The number of available properties is also 51% lower than the same period last year, which has led to properties being filled within only 17 days on average.

The average rental yield, the value of rent you can expect to receive from your property in a year, is at its highest point since 2016 in Great Britain at 5.5%, with the North East and Wales seeing record yields.

Rising rents are outpacing house price increases in all regions except for the East Midlands, South West and South East, Rightmove said.

Wales’ annual asking price for rent increased by 12.7%, followed by the North West which jumped by 12.5% and the South West, rising by 11%.

London hit record annual growth of 10.9%, with asking prices in the capital now 3% higher than before the pandemic started.

The effects are also being felt on a smaller scale, as Pontypool in Monmouthshire, Wales, saw the largest annual increase in asking price of any local area, jumping 20% from £562 per month to £674.

Ascot had an increase of 18.8% while Littlehampton saw a 17.5% rise.

The director of property data for Rightmove, Tim Bannister, said: “Tenant demand continues to be really high entering the new year, meaning the imbalance between supply and demand is set to continue until more choice comes on to the market for tenants, which has led to our prediction of a further 5% increase in average asking rents in 2022.

“Landlords understand the importance of having a good, long-term tenant, and there is a limit to what renters can afford to pay, which will prevent rents rising at the same rate we’ve seen over the past year.”

This rise has reversed a downward trend experienced during lockdowns, when there was an increase in tenants wanting houses with gardens outside cities.

At the end of 2020, London recorded a near-record 6.4% drop in average asking rents, as landlords lowered prices to incentivise renters to stay in their properties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media