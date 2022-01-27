Search

27 Jan 2022

Current account switching accelerated in final quarter of last year, data shows

Current account switching accelerated in final quarter of last year, data shows

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:26 AM

Nearly a quarter of a million current account switches took place during the last three months of 2021, as the number of customers ditching their bank to move elsewhere accelerated.

Some 248,902 accounts were switched between October and December.

This was 36,302 more than in the previous quarter and 59,629 more than in the same period a year earlier.

Within the latest total, 94,822 switches took place in October, marking the busiest month since the UK coronavirus lockdowns started in March 2020.

The figures were released by the Current Account Switch Service (Cass), which said 7.8 million moves have been processed since the service launched in 2013.

The scheme automatically moves payments over from someone’s old account to their new one to help the process go smoothly, and a guarantee promises that customers will not be left out of pocket if something goes wrong with the switch.

David Piper, head of service lines at Pay.UK, owner and operator of Cass, said: “Performance and usage of the Current Account Switch Service remained strong in the final months of 2021, with thousands continuing to benefit even in the face of the growing challenges presented by the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“We also saw digital-first participants continuing to attract new customers as many seek current account providers with high-quality online tools, such as mobile apps.”

In a sign of competition ramping up, some banks have launched new “cash to switch” offers this week, including a £150 offer from NatWest and £140 from Santander.

The Cass report also found that Nationwide Building Society made the highest net gains from customers using the switching service in the third quarter of 2021.

Nationwide was followed by digital challengers Starling Bank and Monzo, with Santander and Virgin Money placed next.

Cass said the service aided customers from Tesco Bank and M&S Bank, who used it to switch away as those providers started withdrawing from the current account market.

The figures show HSBC made a net lost of 19,760 switchers in the third quarter of 2021 – a total which includes M&S Bank brand switches.

Several other banking giants, including Halifax, Barclays and NatWest, also made net switching losses. TSB made a net loss of 8,175.

Cass’s consumer research found the top reasons for customers switching generally included for better online banking facilities, a sophisticated mobile banking app and improved customer service.

The location of branches and preferable account fees were also viewed as important.

Of those who completed a switch in the fourth quarter of last year using Cass, 69% said they prefer their new account and just 3% said it is worse.

Here are the net gains or losses made by banks and building societies in the third quarter of 2022 from people using the Cass scheme. The figures include people, small businesses and small charities switching. They do not include customers switching outside the scheme.

– AIB Group UK (includes the First Trust Bank and Allied Irish Bank (GB) brand switches), minus 769

– Bank Of Ireland, minus 471

– Bank of Scotland, 1,618

– Barclays, minus 4,722

– Co-operative Bank (includes Smile brand switches), minus 2,717

– Danske, 199

– Halifax, minus 4,548

– HSBC (includes First Direct and M&S Bank brand switches), minus 19,760

– Lloyds Bank, 2,835

– Monzo, 6,498

– Nationwide, 33,828

– NatWest, minus 5,341

– RBS (includes Adam & Company, Coutts and Isle of Man brand switches), minus 2,174

– Santander, 4,372

– Starling Bank, 15,371

– Tesco Bank, minus 19,657

– Triodos Bank, 792

– TSB, minus 8,175

– Ulster Bank, minus 30

– Virgin Money, 3,377.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media