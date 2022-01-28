Search

28 Jan 2022

Ocado’s court battle with AutoStore in Germany put on hold

Ocado’s court battle with AutoStore in Germany put on hold

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 9:55 AM

Ocado’s ongoing legal battle with US rival AutoStore has been put on hold by a German court after questions were raised over the action.

Munich District Court suspended proceedings brought by Ocado for an order to block the sale of AutoStore’s B1 robot in Germany, amid concerns about Ocado’s intellectual property rights.

The court considered that, despite Ocado having made significant last-minute amendments to the claims for its utility models, they are likely to be invalid.

It said this is because the claims are seeking to cover more than had been disclosed in the application for the utility models as originally filed, and told Ocado it is trying to make a claim over technology it did not invent.

The online grocer and technology company brought the action against AutoStore in Germany, with the latter filing its own claim of patent infringement in 2020.

Both companies produce robots used in warehouses to pick goods for online shopping and have launched actions against each other across the globe.

An infringement action launched in October 2020 in the UK is currently before the High Court.

And last month a US court threw out AutoStore’s attempts to claim patent infringement by Ocado in the country.

The latest courtroom drama comes in a week when Online revealed it has developed new robots that will enable cheaper, faster deliveries and help with labour shortages by requiring fewer staff in its warehouses.

A robotic picking arm due in warehouses from the end of this year will speed up processes and reduce the need for staff pickers by up to 80%.

And another new system that will automatically pack bags of groceries destined for shoppers’ homes into crates, ready to be loaded on to vans, will reduce labour costs by 30%, Ocado said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media