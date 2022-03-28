Search

30 Mar 2022

WHSmith launches rapid deliveries with Deliveroo partnership

WHSmith launches rapid deliveries with Deliveroo partnership

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 1:25 AM

Deliveroo has joined forces with WHSmith as it continues to expand further from its traditional takeaway delivery business.

The online delivery operator said it will be able to deliver a raft of products, from printer cartridges to bestselling novels, to customers in 20 minutes.

It is Deliveroo’s first major leap into general merchandise although the company has rapidly grown its retail operation since the pandemic struck, linking up with supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

WHSmith is launching the partnership on Tuesday in Reading, Berkshire, and will roll this across nine more stores over the next week, covering Richmond, south-west London, Muswell Hill, north London, Chiswick, west London, Brighton, East Sussex, Cambridge, Oxford, Leeds, West Yorkshire, St Albans, Hertfordshire,  and Guildford in Surrey.

The trial will offer about 600 WHSmith products to customers.

This will include stationery and home-working equipment, children’s revision guides, technology accessories including airpods and best-selling books.

It comes after the retailer suffered a tough 2021 as its airport and train station stores continued their recovery following the heavy impact of the pandemic.

Sean Toal, managing director at WHSmith High Street, said: “We’re always exploring new ways to delight our customers both in store and online by providing them with an exceptional shopping experience.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo for this trial which will complement our existing offer and enable our customers to receive the products that they want and need from us as fast as possible from their local store direct to their door; whether that’s a greetings card, working from home essentials, a last-minute gift or a newly released book.”

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with WHSmith in 10 stores across the country.

“WHSmith is the UK’s leading stationery retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products for the whole family.

“This partnership will further increase the choice and selection of on-demand convenience products for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media