Search

04 Apr 2022

Sales beat expectations at Franco Manca owner after virus curbs ease

Sales beat expectations at Franco Manca owner after virus curbs ease

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

The owner of pizza chain Franco Manca has said strong customer numbers since the easing of pandemic restrictions have helped drive it to better-than-expected sales and earnings.

Shares in The Fulham Shore, which also owns the Real Greek restaurant brand, increased on Monday.

The company said positive momentum and new openings mean revenues jumped back to around pre-pandemic levels.

Bosses therefore expect that revenues and earnings before tax “will be ahead of last year’s figures and comfortably ahead of market expectations” for the year to March 27.

Fulham Shore said it expects revenues of about £73.4 million for the year, and earnings of £16.5 million.

The group added that it witnessed cost increases throughout the year across transport and raw materials due to the impact of pandemic disruption.

It said it has therefore made “small price increases” to help offset this inflationary pressure.

Fulham Shore said the opening of a raft of new restaurants, taking it to 82 sites across both brands, has helped drive growth.

“The group also made excellent progress against its UK expansion plans by opening 10 new restaurants, including Franco Manca pizzeria in Blackheath and Baker Street in London, and sites in Bishop’s Stortford and Cheltenham,” it said.

“The Real Greek opened three new restaurants in Bluewater, Kent, Corn Exchange, Manchester and The Trafford Centre, Manchester, all of which opened in the second half, were received very well by customers and have enjoyed strong trading momentum since opening.”

The company also said it plans to open 18 more restaurants across Franco Manca and The Real Greek by the end of the current financial year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media