Search

12 Apr 2022

PageGroup boss set to step down after 16-year tenure

PageGroup boss set to step down after 16-year tenure

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

Recruitment firm PageGroup has kicked off the search for its own boss after chief executive Steve Ingham announced plans to step down following a 16-year stint at the helm.

The group said that, after talks with Mr Ingham, it was decided now was the “appropriate time” to begin the search for his successor, but confirmed he will remain in post until a new chief executive has been appointed.

It comes after PageGroup reported another record quarterly performance, with March seeing gross profits top £100 million for the first time.

Overall gross profits jumped 42.6% to £258.2 million in the first quarter as the global hiring spree continued unabated.

UK gross profits rose 43.4% to £36.9 million, it added.

The group said the first quarter performance puts it on track to “slightly” beat market expectations for £202 million of earnings in 2022.

Mr Ingham said: “Having consulted with me, the nomination committee has decided that now is the right time to commence the process to identify my successor, and I have indicated my support for their decision.

“I have been privileged to lead PageGroup over the last 16 years and I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved together.”

He added: “We delivered another record quarter for the group, with record performances in 19 countries.”

He flagged a “high degree of global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainty”, sparked by the Ukraine conflict, but said the firm has “minimal exposure” to either Russia or Ukraine.

Mr Ingham has been chief executive of the group since 2006, but has been with the company since 1987, during which time it has grown from a few hundred staff to nearly 6,500 employees worldwide.

He suffered a near-fatal skiing accident in March 2019, which has left him in a wheelchair after suffering a severe back injury, but was back in the office just a few months later.

David Lowden, chairman of PageGroup, said: “Steve’s contribution and leadership of the group over the last 16 years has been exceptional and the board looks forward to continuing to work with him until a successor has been appointed.”

The group’s trading update showed the so-called global war for talent showed little sign of slowing in the first three months of the year.

Its strongest performance was seen in the Americas, which account for 17% of the group, where gross profits jumped 56.6%, followed by the UK, then its biggest region covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa with a 41.1% rise.

Gross profits rose 35.8% across Asia Pacific.

But official figures released separately on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics showed a slight easing back in UK jobs growth, with the smallest monthly increase in payroll numbers since February last year, up 35,000 between February and March to 29.6 million.

Wages also lagged further behind soaring inflation, with real regular pay seeing the biggest fall for nearly nine years – down 2.1% in February alone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media