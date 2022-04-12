Search

13 Apr 2022

Wide gap between expectations and reality of sustainable funds, Which? finds

Wide gap between expectations and reality of sustainable funds, Which? finds

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:25 AM

There is a wide gap between what investors expect and what the sustainable investment funds they use put their money into, a new report has suggested.

Which? found the vast majority of investors it asked were confident their money was not being invested in fossil fuels, weapons, tobacco or companies which contribute to deforestation.

It surveyed 7,375 members of whom 289 invest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds.

But in contrast to what its members think, Which? found that some of the biggest ESG funds invest in fossil fuel companies, including US giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil, and food giants such as McDonald’s, Mondelez and Nestle which have been linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Vanguard, whose ESG fund invests in the three food giants, highlighted the importance of working with companies to help them change.

“If a company does not make progress in addressing risks to long-term business sustainability, such as deforestation, we will hold them accountable through engagement and our voting power as a shareholder,” it said in response to the organisation.

One of the world’s biggest ESG investors, BlackRock, defended its investments – which include oil giants – on similar grounds, Which? said.

“However, only 2% of those surveyed said their favoured ESG strategy would be investing in controversial companies to encourage them to become more sustainable,” Which? said.

It added that 64% wanted their money to go to companies that try to improve society or the environment.

“Investors want to know that when they put their money into ESG investments, they’re investing in a more sustainable future, but this research suggests something quite different,” said Jenny Ross, Which? money editor.

“We found that many such funds are falling short of investors’ expectations, which could leave some customers shocked by the companies and industries they are unknowingly backing.

“To help investors make more informed decisions, there must be transparent information for ESG funds, to prevent conscientious consumers from putting their money into funds that don’t do what they say on the tin.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media