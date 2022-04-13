Search

14 Apr 2022

PZ Cussons boss cautions over ‘most challenging’ environment as sales rise

PZ Cussons boss cautions over ‘most challenging’ environment as sales rise

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

The boss of Imperial Leather owner PZ Cussons has warned the firm is facing the “most challenging” environment many have seen as cost pressures escalated further in recent weeks.

However, the company saw shares improve as it stuck firm with its financial guidance despite the caution.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said the business has cut costs across its operations to offset rising costs.

“The external environment is amongst the most challenging many of us have seen,” he said.

“Input costs have continued to escalate in recent weeks, and it is likely that household budgets will soon come under pressure.”

The company said changes to pricing and productivity improvements partially offset higher cost headwinds in the past quarter.

PZ Cussons reported that group like-for-like revenues grew by 8.5% to £146.3 million for the three months to February 28, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It said this was particularly boosted by strong growth in Africa as its European sales nudged lower for the period.

Nevertheless, the group said it was optimistic as growth across the group accelerated from the previous quarter.

Mr Myers added: “It is just over a year since we set out our new strategy, to return PZ Cussons to sustainable, profitable revenue growth.

“While the coming months will continue to be challenging for us and the wider consumer goods sector, the strength of our brands and our strategic progress gives me confidence in the long term prospects for the business.”

Shares in the business moved 2.7% higher to 206p in early trading.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media